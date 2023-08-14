A number of tourism projects in the North Leeward constituency are set to commence soon.

This was announced by Minister of Tourism and area representative for North Leeward, Carlos James.

Minister James made mention of projects such as the Troumaca Bay tourism facility, an eco-park at Richmond and more.

“In a few months we will begin work on a number of projects in the constituency in North Leeward. At the Troumaca Bay facility, it’s a tourism facility which will be constructed; and of course we begin preparatory work on the eco-park which we are hoping to have constructed at Richmond, where we’re hoping to see an eco-park installed at Richmond,” he said.

Minister James was at the time speaking at a handing over ceremony for the Re-Tech SVG Learning institute where they received donations from the SVG Friendship foundation, represented by the local trustee Sir Louis Straker and Cultural Ambassador Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle.