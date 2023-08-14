Former Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) Glen Beache is set to be the new head of the investment promotions agency for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Invest SVG.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that there had been several applicants for the post and following the appropriate process Mr. Beache was chosen.

“It is true that Glen Beache has resigned as the CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, but the reason why he had to resign is that he applied for a job to head Invest SVG, and there were several applicants and a process was done, several persons were shortlisted, they were interviewed by the independent process and he scored the highest and was offered the job and he has settled terms with them, so he can’t hold twp jobs, so he has to resign from the Tourism Authority,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he had been advised by Minister of Tourism Carlos James that an individual will come as CEO of the SVGTA during a transitional period.

Glen Beache, earlier this month announced that he will demit office next month.

Mr. Beache told state media that September 8, 2023, will be his last day as the CEO of the Tourism Authority.