Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has started his visit to Saudi Arabia with two successful meetings.

The first meeting held was with the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Bin Abdulrahman AL-Marsha. As a result of this meeting, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will see millions of dollars from the SFD put towards infrastructure projects in the sectors of housing, Education, Health, Sporting Facilities and citizen and community security. The SFD’s CEO has given Prime Minister Gonsalves the assurance the details pertaining to these works will be worked out by December 2023.

The second of the two successful meetings was held with the Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. Prime Minister Gonsalves during this meeting made proposals for Saudi investment in three major areas. Those areas being the new cruise ship port, hotel development, and the development of the new modern Arnos Vale City.

Both meetings took place at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is in Saudi Arabia to take part in the CARICOM Saudi Arabia summit which commenced at 9 am today.