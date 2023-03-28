The modernization of several health facilities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines is slated to continue this year.

This is according to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince while speaking at the official opening of the Georgetown Smart Health Centre.

“This year, we will continue to modernize and upgrade other facilities. We already approved the floor plan and layout for the rehabilitation of the Cedars staff quarters and this has been a very big landmark in the health sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a number of years,” he said.

He also spoke on the work set to be done on the health facility in Greiggs and Biabou, the latter of which suffered from the harsh effects of the natural elements on the facility.

“At Biabou, the elements have wreaked havoc on the health centre there, extensive works will be done to bring it back to a proper state of functionality. We go up to Greiggs, work on the Greiggs health Centre is slated to begin soon and we completing the scope of works for the repairs on the Lowmans Windward staff quarters,” Minister Prince said.

The Diamonds Health Centre is also “slated for a significant overhaul” according to the Health Minister, who says designs for this facility are already prepared. Minister Prince expressed confidence in residents of Diamonds being comfortable with the new concept.

The Health Minister also made mention of plans for modern, state of the art facilities for Calliaqua and South Rivers, saying that he wanted the notion that healthcare should be centered in urban locations to be debunked.