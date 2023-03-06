It is vital that the uniqueness of VincyMas is not lost when adopting other aspects of regional festival.

This is according to Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adams.

Mr. Adams while speaking on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program said that persons analyzing Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival had noted that the festival had become more of the same.

The CDC’s Chairman emphasized the importance of avoiding this happening here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“A lot of the feedback that came out of Trinidad and Tobago done by people from Trinidad and Tobago is that the festival itself has become very much of the same same. So we have to be careful in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that while we adopt some of the things that we see from other regional carnivals, where it is practical for us, that we do not adopt it at the expense of losing our uniqueness of VincyMas,” Mr. Adams said.

Mr. Adams noted that a lot of people locally, regionally and internationally have recognized the importance of Carnival as it pertains to tourism, and where national economies are concerned.