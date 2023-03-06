The St. Vincent Girl’s High School will be accommodated at E.T. Joshua tarmac longer than originally planned due to new challenges encountered with the rehabilitation work on the school’s Kingstown building.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education Curtis King during an interview with the Agency of Public Information on Monday.

“We had earlier announced that, with regards to the Girl’s High School, we had to make some variation because of the building, the very old Grimble building, that poses a challenge in terms of that being in a position to accommodate the sort of work that was supposed to be done in that section. So, that in itself means that we are going to have to accommodate the Girl’s High School at the tarmac for a little longer than was previously planned because the work there definitely is going to be impacted, it’s going to be longer than was anticipated,” Minister King said.

Schools earmarked for major repairs under the CDB project are the Girls’ High School, the Bequia Community High, St Clair Dacon, Thomas Saunders Secondary, Barrouallie Anglican Primary, Kingstown Anglican Primary, and Barrouallie Government School.

The Sandy Bay Secondary School will be reconstructed under the project.