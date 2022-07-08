Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has affirmed that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is prepared to have another crack at having a regional airline in the skies.

During an interview on the Agency for Public Information’s Eye on Government program, Dr Gonsalves explained that the first step to making this happen will be the consultation of an aviation expert to do a study which will guide the way forward.

“We are hoping that we can do that very promptly”. He said

The Prime Minister goes on to state that a revived LIAT in this case has to be a LIAT without all the old legacy issues which were dragging it down.

Caricom Governments have committed to the need for an intra-regional airline in the face of the demise of LIAT, paving the way for the regional airline to fly again.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said they are willing to take another “shot” at reviving a regional air carrier because of the obvious need for such a service.