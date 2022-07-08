The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has advised the public that from Monday, July 11th 2022, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children ages five to eleven years old here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Health Ministry in a post on their facebook page stated that Pfizer vaccines for children 12 and older are currently available as well as Moderna vaccines for individuals 18 and older.

According to the Ministry’s post, these vaccines will be available at the following sites across SVG from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm: Chateaubelair Health Centre, Barrouallie Health Centre, Buccament Polyclinic, Kingstown Health Centre, Stubbs Polyclinic, Biabou Health Centre, Levi Latham Health Complex, Georgetown Health Centre, Overland Health Centre, Port Elizabeth Health Centre, Canouan Health Centre and the Clifton Health Centre.