The Rotary Club of St. Vincent celebrated the end of another Rotary year and the installation of a new Rotary Board with a cocktail reception at Gate 3 Restaurant and Lounge on June 30th, 2022.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent is a chartered member of Rotary International, an international service organization comprising a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill in ourselves, communities and the world.

President of the outgoing Board, Dr. Janelle Allen, while addressing the intimate gathering, highlighted some of the Club’s projects, which were diligently executed during the 2021-22 year – the Club’s 50th anniversary year. Among these was the District Governor’s visit in August 2021 at which time the members paid tribute to past Presidents and publicly expressed gratitude for their commitment to Rotary and service over the years.

The new Rotary year commenced on July 1, 2022, under the theme “Imagine Rotary”.

The new President is Mr Daniel Campbell, Civil Engineer and Consultant.

Daniel is ably supported by:

1. Immediate Past President Dr. Janelle Allen, Talent Management Consultant at Millennial Advantage HR Solutions,

2. Vice President; Earl Tash, Manager at Garden Care Service;

3. Treasurer; Dawnette Constance, Manager of Personal Banking with Republic Bank (EC) Limited,

4. Secretary; Felicia Cumberbatch, Customer Service Supervisor at the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank,

5. Sergeant-At-Arms; Kirk DaSilva-Medjahed,

6. Entrepreneur, and President Elect; Mikasha Ramsaran, Barrister-at-law & Solicitor.