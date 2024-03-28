The Vincentian Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (VSPCA) has announced a comprehensive five-day event aimed at promoting animal welfare and responsible pet ownership in St. Vincent.

The event, scheduled to take place from April 5th to April 9th, will feature a range of activities including an open house, spay and neuter clinics, and educational programs.

On April 5th from 9 am to 1 PM, the VSPCA at their headquarters at the Mustique Airways Hanger, will hold an open house where persons can learn more about the organization, meet their team, and get free vaccinations and consultations for pets.

9 am to 5 pm from April 6th to 7th, a spay and neuter or “tie off” clinic will be held in Owia.

From April 8th to 9th, 9 am to 5 pm, another spay and neuter or “tie off” clinic will be held at Resource Center in Georgetown. These clinics, the VSPCA says, are aimed at providing accessible and affordable spaying and neutering clinics s to help control the pet population and promote responsible pet ownership.

The VSPCA in an official release extended an invitation to all animal lovers, pet owners, and community members to participate in these initiatives to support the well-being of animals in Vincentian society.