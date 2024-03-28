Police have arrested and charged Collin James; a 52-year-old unemployed of Diamond on Tuesday March 26th for the offence of Bigamy.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly did an act that is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence by arranging a wedding ceremony between himself, and a 50-year-old Nurse of Glen/ New York.

The offence was committed on February 7th at 12:50 pm in Glen.

James appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Tuesday March 27th where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $3000.00ECC, with one surety and no contact to the complainant.

He was further ordered to report at the Stubbs Police Station every Monday between 8:00am to 8:00pm.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Police Station on April 2nd.