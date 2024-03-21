The Stephanie Browne Primary School has emerged the winner of the 2024 Inter Primary School Athletics Championship.

The school, located in Clifton, Union Island had retained the title in 2022 but then lost it the following year in 2023, to the Kingstown Preparatory School.

The Stephanie Browne Primary School reclaimed the 2024 title with a total of 181 points. They were followed closely in second place by former champions the Kingstown Preparatory School who amassed a total of 180 points, with the Canouan Government School at third place with 158 points.

The National Lotteries Authorities Inter Primary School Athletics Championships 2024 were held at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond on Wednesday March 20th.