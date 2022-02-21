St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has launched an eBill promotional campaign ahead of the introduction of the new service on May 1st this year. With the introduction of VINLEC’s eBilling service, customers will receive electronic copies of electricity bills via email. Accordingly, VINLEC will not deliver bills through the post or via bill deliverers after the month of May 2022.

This initiative is one of many being undertaken by the Company to use emerging technologies in the delivery of service to customers. It is also in keeping with the Company’s continued drive to enhance customer service. VINLEC is also aware of the fact there is a shift in the way customers are conducting business and that customers are moving towards the digital/electronic space. VINLEC has approximately 48,000 customer accounts and produces an electricity bill for each account monthly.

The introduction of the eBill offers convenience as bills will be delivered promptly after preparation and customers will have digital access at their convenience. Furthermore, by going paperless we can collectively reduce our carbon footprint.

VINLEC is encouraging customers to sign up to receive eBills to avoid any inconvenience and to ensure a smooth transitioning process. Customers will be required to provide the name on the account, the customer number and location number, telephone number and an email address.

The Company is providing multiple channels for customers to sign up for the newservice. These include:

Email – [email protected]

Telephone – 784 456 1701, Ext. 236

www.vinlec.com

www.facebook.com/VINLECSVG

At the Corporate Headquarters, Paul’s Avenue.