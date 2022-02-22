Uefa is almost certain to switch this season’s Champions League final away from St Petersburg amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Russia has sent troops into two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine and there are fears an invasion is planned.

Several countries, including the UK, are expected to introduce sanctions against Russia in response to the move.

And against that backdrop, Uefa is viewed as being highly unlikely to attempt to host the game in Russia.

In an interview with BBC Sport Former UK sports minister Tracey Crouch said that Uefa should move the final “immediately”.

European football’s governing body is assessing the whole situation before making a decision on the matter but it is set to be looking for a new venue at short notice for the third year running. The past two Champions League finals were played in Portugal because of Covid-19 related issues.