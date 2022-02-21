Education Minister, of St Vincent and the Grenadines and new Chairman of the OECS Ministers of Education, Hon. Curtis King has described the recently held Ministers of Education Conference as productive and useful but said integration and implementation are key components to the effective execution of their decisions.

Speaking at a Press Conference at the close of the 2 day conference Minister King pointed out the issue of neglect of ICT integration which was highlighted during the pandemic and added that this is an area that needed more preparation. The Education Minister acknowledged the deficiencies and also stressed that plans are being made to tackle this situation.

Minister King disclosed local initiatives such as the procurement and distribution of laptops and devices to students in the primary and secondary schools; along with some students at the post secondary level, to support the integration of ICT in the teaching learning experience. The Education Minister stressed that teaching will not be the same after Covid-19 and the region must be in a better position to be more resilient in reducing the level of disruptions to learning.

Minister King outlined the importance of mobilising resources among regional stakeholders, while creating a structure that facilitates development.