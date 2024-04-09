The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is reminding everyone to prioritize safety when flying kites this season. It is important to be aware of potential hazards, particularly in relation to power lines and utility poles.

Kites should only be flown in wide, open spaces – away from power lines and utility poles. Always maintain a safe distance to prevent any accidents or electrical hazards. If a kite becomes entangled in a power line, individuals are strongly advised against attempting to retrieve it.

Parents are encouraged to closely monitor children when flying kites and discourage flying near power lines, trees, or any other structures where kites may become entangled, as this can lead to dangerous situations. By prioritizing safety and awareness, we can all enjoy the thrill of kite flying while minimizing risks.

VINLEC remains committed to promoting safety within the community and appreciates the cooperation of all, in adhering to these essential safety measures of choosing safe locations and being aware of potential hazards during the kite-flying season.