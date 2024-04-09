The annual Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union, Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and Ministry of Education National School Bands Showcase is set for Saturday April 27th, 2024.

The annual event will emanate from the Cruise Ship Terminal Lawn from 1:00 p.m. beginning with a Fair, Steel Pan performances and Young Deejays entertainment, followed by the showcase.

The concept for this years’ showcase is “Free-Up”!, where each school band will perform for fifteen (15) minutes.

Last year’s National School Bands Showcase saw approximately 200 young musicians make their presentations at the Cruise Ship Terminal lawn.

Mr. Rodney Small, the Coordinator last year’s event, as well as this one, applauded the maturity of the performers.