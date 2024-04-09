The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently conducting a thorough investigation into a grim discovery made in the Park Hill area, in the vicinity of the Park Hill Playing Field.

According to the RSVGPF, officers were alerted to the presence of two partially burned bodies found at the rear of a dwelling house, at around 12:24 PM on April 8th.

In response to the report, officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the presence of two male bodies, both of which were partially burned. The identities of the deceased, Marvin Barker and Calvert “Vert” Smart, were confirmed by their family members.

Police say that the transport of the bodies to the Kingstown Mortuary was authorized by Coroner Mr. Collin John. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The police force, in an official release, said that it is steadfast in its commitment to a thorough investigation into the incident.

The RSVGPF is urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in their investigation. Police have given the assurance that all information received would be treated confidentially. They emphasized the importance of the in their efforts to resolve the tragic event.