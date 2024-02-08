The Carnival Development Corporation has embarked on a series of marketing & promotional activities in Trinidad during the peak period of their Carnival celebrations for 2024.

According to the CDC, their marketing campaign will be kickstarted with an interview on the ‘Breaking Dawn’ morning program on Friday 9th February. Other interviews would be done on various radio and television stations.

Mr. Esworth ‘Ezzie’ Roberts, Marketing Coordinator and Mr. Rodney Small, President of the Youlou Pan Movement are the two main persons that are representing the CDC in this venture.

A Vincymas booth would be in operation at the Brunch & Soca event where Vincymas branded paraphernalia would be distributed and set up at the venue.

On Carnival Monday and Tuesday (February 12th & 13th) a Vincymas branded Cabana will be erected outside Synergy Tv’s compound on Ariapita Avenue, in the area popularly known as the ‘Synergy Stage.’ LED Screens would also be in place to promote Vincymas and interviews would be done and broadcasted live on their television station.

Vincymas 2024 would commence on Friday 28th June and culminate on Tuesday July 9th.