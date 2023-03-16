Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports Frederick Stephenson is encouraging Vincentians to become more familiar with their rights as consumers.

His comments came as he spoke at the opening ceremony of an exhibition on Wednesday, March 15th 2023, held in commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day at the Ministerial Building Car Park.

Minster Stephenson said Wednesday’s exhibition will go a long way towards empowering consumers through the promotion of consumer rights. He added that the Consumer Protection Act forms part of the government’s commitment towards the advancement of consumer interests and calls on every one to get familiar with it.

Representatives from the Consumer Affairs Department, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Energy Unit, the SVG Postal Services, the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and the Bureau of Standards, were all on hand to help sensitize the public on their rights.