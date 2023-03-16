The Kimya Glasgow brand will be hosting a Fashion Gala & Fundraising Dinner at Firefly Estate, Bequia titled Under The Stars.

The event will be the launch of the Kimya Glasgow Spring/Summer 2023 Collection – “Passion Caraibe”, which was done as part of a design collaboration under the TEECA Project – Enhancing Trade in the Eastern Caribbean & Martinique, as well as a fundraising effort to heighten awareness & support for the activities of event partner – the St Vincent & the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF).

According to an official release the mission of the SVGCF is to provide funding to support conservation of biodiversity in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and their vision is to ensure marine and terrestrial ecosystems of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are healthy, and communities are active stewards in its conservation and management.

Their projects include beach restoration, zero waste initiatives, land conservation, coral replanting, food security projects, and support for the disabled.

Among their many projects SVGCF is currently partnering with Dive Bequia on a reef restoration project.