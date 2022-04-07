Usually when Vincentians are called on to be safe during VincyMas activities it is in relation to violence, but this year they are called on to be safe in a different way.

Though a full return of VincyMas was announced earlier this week, the public is being asked to still be mindful of the existence of COVID-19 and not to be reckless while having fun.

“The Ministry and the CDC would move forward with a slogan that basically says “let’s stay below five to keep the festival alive” so we are going to continue to push social responsibility,”

Adams said that while the wish of the CDC is for members of the public that participate in carnival activities they want persons to refrain from being reckless.

“We want people to go out and enjoy themselves but we don’t want people to be reckless; and traditionally the theme of VincyMas has been “we’ve been one of the safest carnivals and we want people to continue to be safe, this time, perhaps not stressing on safe in terms of violence but safe in terms of the management of your own health and safety” he said.

The slogan mentioned by the CDC Chairman is in reference to one of the factors that will trigger a reversion to a limited VincyMas, that being COVID-19 positivity rate exceeding five percent over the course of a week.

The other factor that would trigger a reversion to a limited VincyMas would be the recording of more than 10 cases that are not epidemiologically linked.

Ricardo Adams asking Vincentians to be safe in different ways for this Carnival