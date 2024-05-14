ECGC, the OECS top producer and exporter of animal feeds, is lowering prices by up to 10% across all its markets on its East Caribbean Feeds brand.

ECGC’s CEO, J. Robert Cato, while making the announcement, noted these price reductions on animal feeds is the company’s way of showing its solid support for farmers success across the Caribbean.

He explained that ECGC can offer reductions to farmers, through a combination of market intelligence, data driven grain procurement on the futures markets and improved efficiencies at its feed milling plants.

According to an official release, said that since the grain crisis of 2022, ECGC has made a transformative shift in how it procures grain, to ensure wheat, corn, and soya are acquired at the best possible prices.

The release states that the company is also focused on manufacturing efficiencies and has focused on reducing cost and improving uptime at its plants.

ECGC says it has has been working with the aim of ensuring food security regionally and is collaborating closely with the Ministries of Agriculture and Ministries of Trade across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean Sates (OECS), as well as distributors, and farmers, in aligning objectives to increase farmer production while maintaining the highest quality product.