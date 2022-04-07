Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently stand at 3.

According to Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Wednesday April 6th, there were no new PCR or Rapid Antigen cases recorded.

SVG’s COVID-19 death remains unchanged at 106; 100 of the deceased were unvaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 5 were fully vaccinated.

69,829 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country so far; 36,119 being first doses and 30,221 being second doses. 3,489 COVID-19 boosters have been administered so far.

Since March of 2020, there have been 6,748 PCR COVID-19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.