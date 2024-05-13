St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to lead the Organization of East Caribbean States in the export of live animals.

This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, who was at the time answering a question pertaining to the export of goods, in the Thursday May 9th sitting of the House of Assembly.

Minister Gonsalves noted that in 2022, the last year for which live animal export data is available, $85.2 million dollars in live animals was shipped from the shores of SVG.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to lead and has consistently led the Eastern Caribbean in the export of food and live animals. In 2013, we exported 77 million dollars worth of food and live animals. In 2022, that’s the last year for which we have data across the currency union, that number was 85.2 million dollars.

That was both in 2013 and 2022 and almost every year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines leads the OECS in the export of food and live animals.” The finance minister said.

According to OECS data cited by the finance minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is usually followed in live animal exports by Grenada, in second, with Dominica following in third.