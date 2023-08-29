The Vincentian public is being urged to come to the police with information that may assist with their investigations.

Sergeant Morris of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in making his appeal to the public urged them to disregard those in society who would seek to label them as “informers” for sharing information with police.

He gave the assurance that information shared SVG’s law enforcement will be treated with confidentiality.

“I would like to urge the public—feel free to come to the police when you have information to offer. We will assure you that whatever information you send to us will be held in the strictest confidence, there’s nothing to worry about. Some persons are afraid of the fact that other sectors of society will call them informers—please disregard that, rest assured that whatever information you bring to the police will always be held in the strictest of confidence,” he said.

The RSVGPF is currently offering monetary rewards to anyone who can provide information that can assist in their investigations in various matters.

Sgt Morris urges Vincentians to feel free to come to the police with useful information.