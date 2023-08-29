182 rocks of cocaine have been seized following a joint police operation between the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), the Narcotics Unit and the Special Services Unit (SSU).

According to an official release from the RSVGPF the joint operation resulted in the arrest of 8 persons and the seizure of 182 rocks of Cocaine, which is equivalent to 36 grammes, a quantity of Cannabis, and the sum of $448.00 USD, $2270.00 ECC and $20.00 BBD.

The release notes that the search of several persons, houses and businesses resulted in the confiscating of the illegal substance.

Police say that two suspects have been charged.

Lemar “Chak” Isaacs, a 21-year-old unemployed man of Mc Kie’s Hill was charged with Possession of 8 grammes of Cocaine with intent to supply it to another; while Dimron Mc Donald, 33 years Self-employed of New Montrose was charged with possession of 18 grammes of Cocaine with intent to supply it to another. The other 6 persons were discharged pending further investigations.

Isaacs and McDonald appeared before the Magistrate Court on Monday 28 August 2023 and pleaded guilty to the respective charges. McDonald was fined $636.00 ECC forthwith or two (2) months in prison, while Isaacs was fined $273.00 forthwith or one (1) month in prison.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has opened an investigation into the money that was confiscated during the joint operation.