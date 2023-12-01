A Vincentian has been announced as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

Atiba T. Edwards’ appointment as President and CEO comes following his service as Acting President and CEO since mid-August following the departure of Stephanie Hill Wilchfort.

According to the Searchlight Newspaper Mr. Edwards is the son of Benjamin Kitwana Edwards of Stoney Ground and former national netballer Cornelia Arthur-Edwards of Paul’s Avenue.

A report from patch.com states that he has been an integral part of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum since 2019, when he joined the cultural institution as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President.

Amanda Sue Nichols, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment. She said that he has been a central player in the Museum’s success over the last four years, and was instrumental in guiding the museum through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Edwards said that he was deeply honoured and excited to assume the role of President and CEO, and that he is committed to continuing the museum’s legacy of providing a dynamic and enriching educational experience for all.