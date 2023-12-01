A Vincentian owned business is among ten (10) deserving recipients of US $10,000 seed grants from the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative (ECEI) as part of its Greenpreneurs Incubator program.

The ECEI, has announced SVG Microgreens, owned by Shane Compton, for its esteemed award given to greenpreneurs selected from the program’s third cohort because their exceptional green businesses have exhibited remarkable dedication and innovation in the realm of sustainability.

SVG Microgreens combines traditional organic farming methods with technology in a controlled environment agriculture, that allows them to produce crops that are more nutrient-dense than traditional vegetables. The business thrives on its use of certified organic seeds, soil and fertilizer for crops and never spraying pesticides on its produce.

The other green businesses to receive the US $10,000 seed grants are from Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis.