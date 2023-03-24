The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force will be launching its Search and Rescue / Medical Unit (SARMU) on Friday 24 March, 2023 at the Bishop’s College Kingstown hard-court at 4.30 pm.

According to an official release the organisation is positioning its members to complement the National Emergency Grid in this field.

The SVG Cadet Force says the unit will have a dedicated cadre of cadets utilising their paramilitary and unit specific training to rescue and care for those in need.

The membership is drawn from across the Battalions, the Band and the Marine Unit. However, this will be a stand-alone unit in the not too distant future.

The Cadet Force was started in SVG in 1936 at the Boys Grammar School with 14 boys, under the leadership of Dowding Stuart Cozier.

The Force became affiliated to the Army Cadet Force of England in 1937.

In 1969, membership was extended to students of all secondary schools in Kingstown. The name was then changed from the Boys Grammar School Cadet Corps to the St Vincent Cadet Corps.

Females were recruited into the Corps in 1974 and the first batch of female cadets were enrolled in 1975.

In 2008, Cadet Units were established in Barrouallie, Georgetown, and Bequia.