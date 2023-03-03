Vincentian Fashion Designer Kimya Glasgow is among a select group of Caribbean Designers who are featured in the region’s first ever POSFW FashionVerse experience – an NFT platform designed to market, trade, develop and build capacity for Caribbean creatives.

The project was officially launched on Tuesday (February 28th) with a Metaverse theme that was brought to life by Media22 and featured Absolut Digital Lavender Cocktails and a live performance from Vincentian musical chameleon Shiiloh.

Developed by Fintech Consultant Angel Stewart, the 20 Caribbean Designers featured in the first drop include Zadd & Eastman, Kaiso Swim, Richard Noel, Ryan Chan, Naballah Chi, Aaron Moneer, Photosynthesis Designs, Mark Eastman and Aya Styler of Trinidad and Tobago; Rhaj Paul, Makeiba and Junior Sealy of Barbados; Cristel Hilton of Dominica, David Andre of Haiti, Shasha Designs of Guyana and Kimya Glasgow of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.