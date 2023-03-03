The University of the West Indies Open Campus and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers Inc. are set to host the Annual Literary Fair from Wednesday March 8th to Saturday 11th, 2023 under the theme, “Promoting the Arts, Sustaining the Environment, Preserving our Cultural Heritage”.

According to the UWI Open Campus, the Literary Fair will include a Book and Art Exhibition, featuring several works by local authors and artists. The main highlight of the Fair will be an Evening with the Arts on Friday March 10th at 7:00 pm featuring live music, poetry, and the performing arts.

The Fair is also expected to provide an opportunity for children and young people to share their Artwork and read samples of their stories and poetry on Saturday March 11th.

The four-day event forms part of the National Heroes and Heritage Month celebrations and seeks to encourage citizens to use the Literary, Visual and Performing Arts as conduits to promote and advocate for peaceful and harmonious societies including respect for and admiration of the tangible and intangible Heritage.