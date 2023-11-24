Vincentian entrepreneurs were among those proudly welcomed to Doha by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) as part of their Greenpreneurs Program.

Sixteen green businesses from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) across the Pacific and Eastern Caribbean took part. These included Vincentians Ricardo Boatswain of Solife Solar and Gordon Shallow of The Plant Doctor.

According to an official release from the QFFD, this impactful exchange visit aimed to immerse the Greenpreneurs in Qatar’s thriving sustainable industries, showcasing the nation’s commitment to green sustainable growth both at home and beyond, as well as to facilitate an in-depth exchange between the Eastern Caribbean and Pacific entrepreneurs.

The Qatar Fund for Development said the exchange visit not only served as a platform for knowledge exchange but also empowered the Eastern Caribbean and Pacific Greenpreneurs to apply their newfound insights in enhancing their existing businesses.