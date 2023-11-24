A Layou farmer is St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ 50th homicide victim of 2023.

The now deceased man has been identified as Jimodean “Jim” Sam of Akers Road, Layou.

According to IWitness News, the 45-year-old farmer was killed sometime after 5 p.m. near the Layou Petroglyph Park and cemetery, along a lonely road leading to the heart of the farming district on the outskirts of the town.

Sam’s death comes just days following the gunning down of 26-year-old Layou resident Leon Gaymes, who was in the presence of his girlfriend at the time.

Police in an official release said that this incident highlighted the importance of cooperation between the police and members of the community in ensuring the safety and security of citizens, as they called on anyone with information that may be of use in their investigations to come forward.