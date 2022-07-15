Veteran Vincentian Soca Artiste and Cultural Ambassador Rondy ‘Luta’ Mc Intosh, said he is thankful for the confidence that the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has placed in him.

He is slated to become SVG’s new Consul General to the United States of America in New York after a letter from the current Consul General Howie Prince stated Mc Intosh is his replacement.

“Thanks to the Government of SVG for placing that confidence in me. Watch the manifestation of my works with the wonderful Vincentians in the US diaspora” a Facebook post from McIntosh stated.

News of his appointment has drawn mixed reactions from Vincentians on social media.