The lies of a Guyanese man, Mikhail Mclennon, who pretended to be a doctor, continue to unravel as the University of Guyana (UoG) confirmed today that he was never registered to study medicine or any other degree program at its campuses.

In a statement, UoG said: “After reviewing our extensive student records database, the University of Guyana regrets to confirm that Mr Mikhail Mclennon has never been registered as a student in any programme at any of the University of Guyana’s Campuses.”

“The University views this incident very seriously but urges the young man in question, and all others wishing to take up significant professions, to follow the lawful and bonafide route in doing so.”

President of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, Bibi Hassan, first highlighted the 27-year-old’s ruse after he volunteered as a medical practitioner at an outreach program at Peter’s Hall, Jama Masjid on July 3.

In subsequent interviews with the media, McLennan claimed he was “a student doctor” and the cancer foundation was well aware that he did not have a license to operate as a physician.

McLennan, who owns a modelling agency, has since removed all photos and videos from his social media account where he was seen dressed in medical scrubs and a lab coat.

There have been calls on social media from McLennan to be investigated as some persons claim that this is not the first time that he pretended to be a doctor.