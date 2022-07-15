Most of the water tanks currently in storage have been allocated to farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Ms. Michelle Forbes who made the disclosure in response to a question from a viewer on VC3’s Roundtable Talk.

“The tanks have already been allocated sectors and agencies, and most of the tanks have really been allocated to the farmers and the Ministry of Agriculture is really working out the mechanism to get the tanks to the farmers,” she said.

Forbes said that the tanks have been mainly designated for educational institutions and emergency shelters. According to the director the logistics are currently being sorted to have the tanks installed.

“I know the various agencies who have the responsibility of erecting tanks are now working on the logistics to ensure that they have the platforms that are built for the tanks and I think that has been the hold up in disseminating the tanks” Forbes said.

NEMO Director Michelle Forbes discusses allocation of water storage tanks.