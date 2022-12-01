Coast Guard Officer, Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Gordon Charles is now the holder of a Master of Science Degree in Maritime Affairs, specialising in Maritime Education and Training from the World Maritime University based in Sweden.

CPO Charles graduated on October 31, 2022, with a Grade Point Average (GPA) above 3.0. This outstanding achievement demonstrates Charles’ commitment and resilience through hard work and sacrifice.

Charles was awarded a scholarship funded by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Korea on recommendation from the SVG Maritime Administration to undertake the master’s program. He left SVG on September 19, 2021, for Sweden and successfully completed his degree in 14 months.

He is the first Vincentian to pursue studies in this field of Maritime Education and Training.

Meanwhile, Police Constable 993 Tanisha Samuel has added her name to the list of university graduates in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

On October 16, 2022, Officer Samuel graduated from the University of the West Indies Open Campus with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and a Minor in Youth Development with Honours. Samuel who embarked on her educational journey on September 6, 2018, was very jubilant about her achievement.