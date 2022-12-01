Persons across St Vincent and the Grenadines can now “join the evolution and live the easy life.” This is because Sagicor has launched eLife – a convenient, clientfriendly portal that allows individuals to purchase in the first instance, life insurance solutions completely online from end to end. The site was launched in mid-November with unique and affordable life insurance options.

Donald Austin, CEO of Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc said “eLife is an affordable, easy to use platform that offers our customers convenience and the ability to purchase financial solutions from the comfort and safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection.”

One of the product offerings available on the platform is Sagicor eZChoice, a new flexible term plan with no medical requirement, that offers two coverage options that can be bought for as little as EC$66 per month.

Stanley Browne, General Agent for Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc in St Vincent said he is pleased about the innovation and looking forward to ensuring persons can attain any additional coverage they need from Sagicor.