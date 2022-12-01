The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is expanding its sustainable living campaign with the construction of grey water sand filter recycling systems at five of the home gardens it has assisted Vincentian households in establishing.

The objective is to strengthen capacities and awareness of communities in wastewater management, through technical training, and, among other things, group visits to the sites.

The greywater systems are intended to improve water security and increase resilience in a region that is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and other natural risks, which include changes in rainfall variability and more frequent and intense tropical cyclones.



At least three of the five households selected to host a greywater system will be headed by women. Three of the systems will be located in Barrouallie, one in Buccament and one in Chateaubelair/Fitz Hughes).