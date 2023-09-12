Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (RSVGPF) have discovered an illegal firearm during a search of the home of recent fatal shooting victim Jamal ‘Cribit’ Finch.

According to police, the search took place on Sunday September 10th, and was part of their investigations of the shooting incident that lead to the death of Finch.

The discovered firearm, a 9mm pistol, was found along with six rounds of ammunition.

41 year old labourer Jamal ‘Cribit’ Finch was walking along the the Mala Village public road on his way home when he was accosted by armed assailants and shot several times about his body. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Police have since launched an investigation into matter and are encouraging anyone with information that may be of assistance to come forward.