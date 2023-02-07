A Haitian vessel transporting illegal migrants was intercepted by officers of the Marine Branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.  

Based on information received, at around 9 pm on Sunday, the Marine Branch, acting on the information provided by the Coastal Radar Station intercepted a sailboat. 

According to Loop News, the vessel refused to adhere to instructions issued by police officers to stop. Officers then engaged in a number of tactical manoeuvres forcing the illegal vessel to stop. 

The vessel was subsequently towed to Caicos Marine and Shipyard where a total of 69 illegal migrants- 47 males and 22 females -were handed over to the Immigration Task Force. The vessel was handed over to Customs officials. 

This is the sixth interception for the year.  

