Guyana’s Police Force has issued a warning to those who disrupt the free flow of traffic, saying that they will be cracking down on the issue.

The warning came from Guyana’s Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, after residents of Buxton, East Coast Demerara and Hopetown, West Coast Berbice blocked major roadways with burning debris in protest.

Guyana’s Acting Police Commissioner said blocking roads is unlawful and will not be tolerated and the persons responsible would face the full brunt of the law.

The incident in Hopetown was triggered when a man crashed his sports car into two people who were travelling on a scooter.

The man was reportedly speeding down the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle.

A mob of residents assaulted the man, who is a businessman’s son, before they pushed his wrecked car back on the roadway and set it ablaze.

Access to Hopetown was affected for several hours before the Fire Service cleared the roadway.