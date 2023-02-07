The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) has launched a new project to build its Online Learning and Delivery Capacity.

The project is being done in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (C.O.L). The platform Model which the SVGCC currently uses will be strengthened to facilitate the full running of online programmes offered.

The project hopes to achieve an improved capacity to offer online and blended courses; increase the number of online courses available and have more students completing online and blended courses.

Speaking at the launch at the SVGCC, Director of SVGCC Nigel Scott noted that as a result of the covid 19 pandemic, there was a delay in face-to-face instructions, consequently, the SVGCC to strengthen the platform for online delivery and to ensure all lecturers are better equipped to function in the online environment.

Prime Minister and Minister with Responsibility for Tertiary and Higher Education Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been in the forefront of the region in advancing e-learning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stressed that C.O.L can help to not only access what they are offering but to help to better coordinate the overall e-learning trust.

