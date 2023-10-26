A 40-year-old Venezuelan national was sentenced to 19 months in prison in Antigua after authorities discovered 74 cocaine-filled pellets hidden in his abdomen during his entry into the country.

Renzo Eduardo Sanoja’s run-in with the law began on October 18 when he arrived at the V.C Bird International Airport via an InterCaribbean flight originating in Guyana with a stop in Barbados.

Suspicion arose upon his arrival in Antigua that afternoon, leading the police and customs officers to investigate further.

With the assistance of a bilingual customs officer, they obtained Sanoja’s consent to search him. However, it was not until he was taken to a local hospital for an X-ray that the 74 concealed pellets were detected in his stomach.

Over two days, these pellets, each containing an unidentified white substance, were expelled from his body.

