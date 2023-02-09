Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and his delegation to Venezuela, returned to the state at midday on Wednesday, following a one day Official Visit. A visit that he says was very fruitful.

On the agenda was SVG’s presidency of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), along with other regional and integration issues, such as air travel, Caricom and science and technological cooperation.

The Prime Minister also indicated that a number of bilateral discussions were held, which produced decisive actions in relation to the disbursement of monies for two major projects locally, the Little Tokyo rehabilitation project and the Fisheries Fleet Expansion Program. These monies are now expected within forty-five (45) to sixty (60) days.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also took the opportunity to convey a message to the American leaders, that the government of Venezuela is interested in having good relations with the USA, in dignity and self-respect and to have dialogue without preconditions in the interest of peace and prosperity in the hemisphere.