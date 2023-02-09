The Rotary Club in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture has launched the “Fill the Bucket” campaign which aims to provide irrigation access to farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This project, according to the Ministry of Agriculture was initiated by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent District 7030 and is funded by the donations of clubs in Ohio’s Rotary District 6600. It aims to provide water tanks and establish Ram pump systems for approximately one hundred and eleven (111) farmers.

The Ram pump system will be established through the use of nearby streams as a water source.

The Agriculture Ministry says that the project comes at an opportune time when the country and the farming community is affected by several existential shocks such as Climate Change, the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of the 2021 La Soufriere Volcanic eruption.