Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday said that Guyana must never be found wanting as it relates to the security of the state, urging the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) to always be ready to respond to security challenges.

He told the annual GDF officers’ conference that Guyana must take stock of security threats in other countries and prepare itself, noting that as an oil-producing country, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country could attract some of those threats.

Guyana’s President said in addition to security challenges, the GDF also has a responsibility to rise to the challenge and deliberate on how it will address issues such as food and energy crisis not only in Guyana but in the region so that it will also be in a state of readiness to respond.

Ali said that to get the GDF to where it needs to be, continuous training is necessary and that his administration already plans to review the Officers deployment to Embassies and High Commissions saying that the country must be well represented.