When the network of CCTV cameras in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is completed, it will be the largest CCTV camera network in the Eastern Caribbean.

This is according to Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves while speaking in parliament recently.

He said following the addition of 160 CCTV cameras; the number of cameras within the system has will now be 360.

“CCTV cameras, which will not be extended into the Grenadines, they start in Bequia I believe in two weeks, establish CCTV cameras there. The network of 360 CCTV cameras, when completed, will be the largest CCTV camera network anywhere in the eastern Caribbean,” he said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was recently the recipient of 160 close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, 30 body camera units, and a vehicle license plate identification system from the Republic of China (Taiwan).