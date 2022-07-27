The United States has sought to re-assure the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping that it is working with the 15-member integration grouping to find solutions to urgent challenges facing the region.

“We’re working together in our region and beyond to try to find solutions to urgent challenges, to include climate, to include food security, energy security,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before meeting at the State Department with Guyana President Irfaan Ali.

The US Secretary of State noted that Georgetown is also the seat of CARICOM, stating that “this for us is a very important and vital institution, one which – with which President Biden, Vice President Harris had, I think, a very significant and important engagement at the Summit of the Americas.

Ali, who is leading a high-powered delegation that includes his Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, said he was “very pleased to be there at a very important time in the development of Guyana”